McConnell Blames Democrats For Republicans Committing Voter Fraud

When someone working for Mark Harris in North Carolina's 9th District was caught red-handed committing massive voter fraud with absentee mail-in ballots last November, there was widespread outrage. Now, almost four months later, and everyone including Harris admitting that this happened and the prospect for a new election seems imminent, the Senate Majority leader (historically a position of some repute and standing but in recent times brought into disrepute by the thoroughly corrupt McConnell) thought it necessary to bring some idiotic partisan hackery to the senate floor by blaming Democrats for their own crimes.

The balls on this guy.

And he gets away with it, time and time again. But this is what happens when you put these amoral sociopaths in positions of power.

“For years and years, every Republican who dared to call for commonsense safeguards for Americans’ ballots was demonized by Democrats and their allies,” McConnell said. “We were hit with left-wing talking points insisting that voter fraud wasn’t real — never happens, they said.” “Modest efforts to ensure that voters who are who they say they are and are voting in the proper place were really some sinister right-wing plot to prevent people from voting,” McConnell said. “So now, as you might expect, now that an incident of very real voter fraud has become national news and the Republican candidate seems to have benefited, these long-standing Democratic talking points have been really quiet. Haven’t heard much lately from the Democrats about how fraud never happens, they’ve gone silent. Now some are singing a different tune.” “Now there is a new interest in ensuring the sanctity of American elections,” McConnell said. “I’ve been focused for decades on protecting the integrity of elections, so I’d like to welcome my friends on the left to their new realization. They’ve just discovered in this subject really matters. but I’ve yet to see any evidence they’re actually interested in cleaning up the conditions that leads to messes like this one in North Carolina.”

Democrat Dan McCready was not amused by McConnell's bullshit either.