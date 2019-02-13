Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up
Image from: Some E Cards

Darwinfish 2: Wingnuts are running scared -- of expanded voting rights, of economic populism, of liberal drug laws, in some cases even of Trump himself.

Booman Tribune: The 1% need a replacement for the floundering Republican party, but it's too late now.

The Debate Link: The cruelty is the point.

On the Margin of Error: An Iranian blogger recommends a candidate for 2020.

Bonus link: Comparing Trump to various kinds of extinct mammals.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.