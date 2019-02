Bark Bark Woof Woof - respect this!

Booman Tribune - what the Mueller report should look like;

d r i f t g l a s s - if you're a good Republican, you're not a good American;

Eclectablog - it's worse than encouraging violence against journalists;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - DJTJ, probably running;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and says RIP director Stanely Donen - his IMDb says it all.

To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!