Bill Shine Glides Through The Revolving Door

Bill Shine has gone from Fox "News" to the White House to Trump's re-election campaign. Just another day in Disinformation Central.
By Frances Langum
Because the Trump Crime Syndicate is one big amorphous organism, leeches and amoebas move at will between them. Today's example is Bill Shine who was forced out of Fox "News," before heading to the White House. Now, as all good propagandists do, he's heading out for some "family time" before hooking up with Trump's CREEP campaign.

In a statement, Shine said, "Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I'm looking forward to working on President Trump's re-election campaign and spending more time with my family."

Or maybe it's just a new desk in the same organization.


