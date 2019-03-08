The Hammer Coming Down On Manafort Edition.

One less thing about which to worry: Yastreblyansky of The Rectification of Names is not as worried about 2020 post-election hijinks as some others are.

"Freedom Pox": Strangely Blogged dissects the great "Give Me Liberty, & Death by Measles!" phony-to-absurd controversy promulgated by idiots.

Other continuing controversies: A.I.P.A.C. influence. Marcy (Emptywheel) Wheeler states: "Eli Lake's serial defense of Bibi Netanyahu's clandestine tampering make him the poster child proving Ilhan Omar right." So there.

Fair game: All "adult" Trumps. They aren't "children" any more. Spoiled brats, yes, but well over 21. From upyernoz at Rubber Hose.

Bonus from Zandar: Meat The Press. Furrin & domestic, the press is the enemy!

Assembled by M. Bouffant.

