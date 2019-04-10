Dear Congress: 5 Reasons To Start The Impeachment Process

Dear Congress,

Before the Mueller report came out, starting the impeachment process seemed like a bad political move. But avoiding impeachment is no longer an option. Because in the words of America's favorite show, Winter is Here. You need to finish the job that Bob Mueller started.

The Special Counsel went as far as he could given the restraints of the DOJ and Attorney General Barr. You need to shine a light on what is going on with the Trump administration. Start the impeachment process to send a message that there is accountability and rule of law in this country. You don't have to FINISH the process---just get things moving! We've waited for 2 years while Trump and his team have walked all over America's laws and rules, we can't wait another 2 years if we want to keep our democracy safe.

Here are 5 good reasons to start the Impeachment process.

#1 - Mueller Created a Roadmap

Mueller gave Congress a detailed roadmap to begin impeachment proceedings. Mueller and team investigated for two years, gathering an insane amount of factual details that can't be shrugged off as "fake news". It is the duty of Congress to follow Mueller's facts to find out more.

Mehdi Hasan wrote a great letter to Congress about this subject:

"You told us to be patient. You told us to be cautious. You told us to wait for Robert Mueller.

Well, the time for waiting is over. And the moment for impeachment hearings has arrived.... The special counsel — who listed 11 instances of potential obstruction of justice in his report and refused to “exonerate” the president — placed the decision firmly in your court. This is the impeachment referral you claimed you were waiting for."

Congress needs to begin an impeachment investigation, to see where the facts lead.

#2 - Threats to National Security

Trump has violated our constitution, and broken laws. He is not holding up his oath of office. One of the most important reasons impeachment needs to proceed is the threat to our national security. The Mueller report only adds to information we've seen with our own eyes. I could name 10 red flags showing the national security threat but here are a just a few: Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Jarad Kushner's security clearance, Helsinki, and firing James Comey.

The President and his crew serve their own enrichment, not the greater good of our country. We don't know how many of our current "leaders" are helping Trump. Mueller reports that Senator Richard Burr, the head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee briefed the White House about the Russian investigation.

We cannot wait until 2020, there are crimes and unethical behavior going on right now that need investigation in a public forum.

#3 - Republicans Won't Vote for Impeachment

The Republicans won't vote for Trump's impeachment. Joe Scarborough says that Dems need to move ahead with impeachment. Joe points out that defending Trump for his criminal behavior will not be a good look for Republicans.

The point of impeachment would be to get the facts out in front of the public, we deserve to know them. The brilliant Sarah Kendzior says it better than I ever could:

"Americans these days tend to exist in information silos, but hearings, from Comey to Cohen, have brought our country together to bear witness. Hearings give the public information long withheld from them and shift expectations of accountability."

#4 - Mueller Report is a Narrow View of Trump's Presidency

Mueller's report only covers a narrow view of Trump as the "Mob Boss President." Even the whitewashed version of the Mueller report makes it clear that Russian attacked our election. Mueller's team wrote that as soon as Trump had been elected President, Russian businessmen tried to make inroads into the Trump Administration.

The limited view of Trump's behavior is mind-blowing. Think of the facts we don't know!

#5 - Russia Harming 2020 Election

A hostile country attacked our country in 2016 and no significant actions have been made to keep the Russians from harming our next election! Trump, Putin and their crew have become even more aggressive in their actions and their authoritarian policies since Attorney General Barr gave them air cover.

Julia Davis, one of the sharpest journalists on all things Russia, reported the latest Russian reaction to the Mueller report in The Daily Beast:

Willfully ignoring Mueller’s conclusions, Russian government officials appeared greatly encouraged by the lack of further indictments stemming from the investigation. Parroting President Trump’s narrative, state-media outlet RT on Thursday posted the link to Mueller’s report, prefaced by: “SPOILER ALERT: No ‘collusion’” “Collusion” has no legal definition and is not a federal crime—therefore, the Mueller report did not make a determination on “collusion.”

Winter is here. The ice zombies are coming to eat our democracy. Get out your swords and fight for our country.