Booman Tribune: Republicans don't even bother to pretend that a 2020 challenger to Trump will get a fair chance.

Mike the Mad Biologist: Some interesting background on vote-switching by supporters of candidates who lose primaries.

The Daily Irritant: The latest anti-vax case brings a loonier-than-average wingnut out of the woodwork.

We Hunted the Mammoth: This kind of behavior is what makes the bad guys the bad guys. Don't sink to their level.

