By M. Bouffant
Taxes & Basketball Edition

Eclectablog examines what passes for educational research in the world of EdSec. Betsy Devos.

"Dejection & enervation": Josh Marshall has some thoughts about the current situation.

Lunatic developments in Trumpery from 9thousandfeet, who is ready.

How awful are these people? From The Heartland Institute, via Desmog, a load of white supremacist codswallop disguised as satire or something.

Enjoy your Sunday; I'll be preparing my taxes. Until next month, I remain M. Bouffant.


Comments

