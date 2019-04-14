Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

Taxes & Basketball Edition

Eclectablog examines what passes for educational research in the world of EdSec. Betsy Devos.

"Dejection & enervation": Josh Marshall has some thoughts about the current situation.

Lunatic developments in Trumpery from 9thousandfeet, who is ready.

How awful are these people? From The Heartland Institute, via Desmog, a load of white supremacist codswallop disguised as satire or something.

Enjoy your Sunday; I'll be preparing my taxes. Until next month, I remain M. Bouffant.