Special Weekend Extradition from the Ecuadoran Embassy Edition

Another World: Strangely Blogged on those who think they're "owning the libs".

Donna of Tell Me a Story asks "What about the women?" Specifically, the Democratic women running for President.

News Corpse observes Fox News telling it backward & Trump swearing to it.

From WhatWouldJackDo, "inflammatory rhetoric": Death threats to Congressmembers increase whenever right-wing yahoos shout "Domestic terrorist!" at Congressmembers. Imagine that.

Wknd. sporting bonus: The Masters are upon us. Socratic Gadfly has two words: Bull, & ...

