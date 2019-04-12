Special Weekend Extradition from the Ecuadoran Embassy Edition
Another World: Strangely Blogged on those who think they're "owning the libs".
Donna of Tell Me a Story asks "What about the women?" Specifically, the Democratic women running for President.
News Corpse observes Fox News telling it backward & Trump swearing to it.
From WhatWouldJackDo, "inflammatory rhetoric": Death threats to Congressmembers increase whenever right-wing yahoos shout "Domestic terrorist!" at Congressmembers. Imagine that.
Wknd. sporting bonus: The Masters are upon us. Socratic Gadfly has two words: Bull, & ...
