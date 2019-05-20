Misc
By M. Bouffant
Monday again. How does that keep happening? And how 'bout that Game of Thrones finale, huh?

Students walk-out at Pence commencement speech. At a Christian university. Friendly Atheist has the story.

Heartbeat, it's a love beat: Murr Brewster on having a heart.

This reporter is a "Build that wall along the Rockies, The Coast is the most!" kind of guy, but there are other walls we could build, & Ten Bears has found another location vital to our nation's safety.

Eff the effin' N.Y.T, from Humanizing The Vacuum.

