Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Public Housing Edition:

Only the best: Dr. Dimbulb knows nothing about his Dep't., per Shareblue Media.

Also: Is it part of Carson's portfolio to increase homelessness?
"Ben Carson Wants To Put Thousands Of Children On The Streets
The Housing Secretary Plans to Evict Undocumented Immigrants from Public Housing", from DCReport. Despicable!

Dave Neiwert hands Glenn Greenwald his lunch at Orcinus.

Sorry, but this is terrible too:
"Memorial Day Is War Crimes Day Now
The Worst Thing We Read This Past Weekend™", by Tom Scocca at Hmm Daily.

