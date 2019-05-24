Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Happy Friday! Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

The "Achomlishments" Edition:

Spocko @ Hullabalo mansplains how not to "do it". (Potentially amusing, but not necessarily safe for work.)

B.B.B. Bastard contemplates the self-styled Proud Boys & their lawsuit activities.

Depressing democracy round-up from Yastreblyansky at The Rectification of Names.

Right Wing Watch watches professional paranoid Rick Wiles on the Talmudic Occupation Gov't./America's Jewish slave masters, & "overthrowing" them. Seek professional help, Rick.

Bonus Exit Track: Jim Yeager has had enough of you clowns.

Accomplished by M. Bouffant.


