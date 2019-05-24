The "Achomlishments" Edition:
Spocko @ Hullabalo mansplains how not to "do it". (Potentially amusing, but not necessarily safe for work.)
B.B.B. Bastard contemplates the self-styled Proud Boys & their lawsuit activities.
Depressing democracy round-up from Yastreblyansky at The Rectification of Names.
Right Wing Watch watches professional paranoid Rick Wiles on the Talmudic Occupation Gov't./America's Jewish slave masters, & "overthrowing" them. Seek professional help, Rick.
Bonus Exit Track: Jim Yeager has had enough of you clowns.
Accomplished by M. Bouffant.