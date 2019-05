Nancy Pelosi emerged from a Democratic Caucus meeting on Wednesday with the messaging we've been using since at least Bill Barr's memo.

Trump is engaged in a cover-up.

It's the right messaging, and it clearly landed a punch, as the so-called president is tweeting many many exclamation points this morning.

As I have long been saying, and has now been proven out, this is a Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and myself, and it was the other side that caused the problem, not us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

It's not the crime, Donald, it's the cover-up. Every time.