Ana Navarro: Joe Biden 'Giving Me Jeb Bush Acid Reflux'

The CNN panel on Monday had a laugh at Ana Navarro's quip about Joe Biden:

ANA NAVARRO: I say this as someone who really likes Joe Biden. Right now, he’s giving me Jeb Bush acid reflux. I want to see him pull this together. He’s got time.

She said much the same last week on Twitter:

I love @joebiden. I’ll skip & jump to go vote for him, if he’s the Dem nominee. But he hasn’t had a very good couple of weeks. With the status of frontrunner, comes greater scrutiny. His competition is not chopped-liver. Can’t afford many mistakes. This has been rather clumsy. https://t.co/2MINQx3Sw9 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 7, 2019

I've been making comparisons between Biden and "Jeb!" for some time now.

2016 had over a dozen Republican candidates to start.

Jeb was the frontrunner and media choice.

Jeb dropped out when Republican voters did not want him.

Yes, it's forgotten that Jeb Bush was far and away the frontrunner leading up to the 2016 Republican primaries, in both fundraising and polling.

Jeb suspended his campaign after the South Carolina primary. (Please clap.)

I personally think it's a question of how long Joe Biden can stay in the race after losing a primary. The "Anyone but Trump" contingent is universal, but there's also room for the "anyone but Biden" to make a case in the primaries.

I noted earlier: In 2016, 12 Republican candidates had dropped out by S Carolina, including assumed frontrunner Jeb Bush. California is earlier this time, but I'd bet will have six or less Dems to choose from. It's an EXPENSIVE state in which to run a primary campaign. — Frances Langum (@bluegal) April 9, 2019