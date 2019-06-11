Ana Navarro: Joe Biden 'Giving Me Jeb Bush Acid Reflux'

The CNN panel on Monday had a laugh at Ana Navarro's quip about Joe Biden:
She said much the same last week on Twitter:
I've been making comparisons between Biden and "Jeb!" for some time now.
2016 had over a dozen Republican candidates to start.
Jeb was the frontrunner and media choice.
Jeb dropped out when Republican voters did not want him.
Yes, it's forgotten that Jeb Bush was far and away the frontrunner leading up to the 2016 Republican primaries, in both fundraising and polling.
Jeb suspended his campaign after the South Carolina primary. (Please clap.)
I personally think it's a question of how long Joe Biden can stay in the race after losing a primary. The "Anyone but Trump" contingent is universal, but there's also room for the "anyone but Biden" to make a case in the primaries.