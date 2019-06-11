Fox And Friends Hypocrites Slam John Dean -- For Tweeting

Let's see how many lies, mistruths, and outright hypocrisy we can find in this under two minutes Fox and Friends clip, shall we?

Fox News' Steve Doocy led the trio of Trump fluffers, saying Nancy Pelosi has a problem because the left of the party wants to impeach Donald.

Brian Kilmeade actually bragged that in the latest polling ONLY 41% of the American people want Trump impeached.

Brian said, "Neither does the American people, only 41% support it."

Can you imagine being proud of the fact that 41% of the American people want to impeach the President of the United States? Only on Fox News. If 60% of the American people wanted to impeach Trump they would tell you that "nobody governs over polling data."

Then the focus turned towards John Dean, who is now the newest bogeyman for Republicans.

Doocy repeated Jim Jordan's lie from yesterday about John Dean: "...wound up as part of a cover-up, spent four months in prison."

John Dean never actually went to prison. Apparently, Steve didn't watch Rep. Jordans' idiotic questioning yesterday and if he did he chose to promote the same lie.

Fox and Friends then played selective clips of Republicans bashing John Dean from the hearing yesterday. I edited most of them out in the clip but left this part in.

"In the past two years did you know you sent 970 tweets about Donald Trump? All 970 tweets about Donald Trump are anti-Donald Trump."

You're not allowed to speak ill of Trump's so-called presidency, ever.

I wonder how they all feel about George Conway's Twitter feed these days?

Kilmeade came back and said, "This is what he thinks of Donald Trump: He has horrible things to say about Ronald Reagan. He said that what President Bush did with Iraq is worse than Watergate, and he wrote a book about that. He has no idea how much money he made. But listen to how he describes Donald Trump: Demeaning Don. Deadbeat Don. Demagogue Don. He calls him Deranged Don. Those are just some of the things included in his 970 tweets. But yet [Rep.] Jerry Nadler [(D-NY)] said --

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Almost 1,000 tweets.

KILMEADE: Yeah, I mean it's almost -- but Jerry Nadler says I have the perfect guy to kick off my show.

EARHARDT: Who has time for that?

OMG, she said that.

See, in the Fox news state-sponsored propaganda bubble, only their fearless leader can sit on Twitter all day long and tweet out negative thoughts against all those he disagrees with (and there are many) but if a different person does that they are considered reprehensible.

I wonder if Trump's BFF's ever counted the number of negative tweets Donald Trump sent out against Robert Mueller, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic party, Jeff Sessions, James Comey, and his constant attacks on our free press just to name a few?

I wonder how many of Trump's 43,000 tweets as of this writing were actually positive.