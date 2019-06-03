Politics
Low-Energy Trump Falls Asleep During Queen's State Dinner Speech

He couldn't even stay awake for the sake of the nation.
By Karoli Kuns

How sad. Here is Donald Trump, so-called President of the United States, dropping off during the Queen of England's speech at the State Dinner given in his honor.

How utterly humiliating.

As always with Trump, projection is the order of the day. Back in 2016, you may recall Trump and his minions claiming Hillary Clinton was "low energy," that she must have been dying of some dread disease because she just seemed so...sluggish.

I think we all know who the slug is, and now so does the Queen of England, who at age 93, can outpace Donald Trump.

