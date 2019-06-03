Low-Energy Trump Falls Asleep During Queen's State Dinner Speech

How sad. Here is Donald Trump, so-called President of the United States, dropping off during the Queen of England's speech at the State Dinner given in his honor.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, falling asleep as Her Majesty The Queen delivers her State banquet speech...pic.twitter.com/EdXh15XMre — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) June 3, 2019

How utterly humiliating.

As always with Trump, projection is the order of the day. Back in 2016, you may recall Trump and his minions claiming Hillary Clinton was "low energy," that she must have been dying of some dread disease because she just seemed so...sluggish.

I think we all know who the slug is, and now so does the Queen of England, who at age 93, can outpace Donald Trump.

(h/t PoliticusUSA)