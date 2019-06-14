Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Pharyngula: Dingus Supreme launches an “intellectual playground for censorship-free discourse.”

The Big Picture: How much experience does it take to be president? This much.

Balkinization: The age of reconstructive presidents is over.

EconBrowser: Uncertainty over Trump’s trade wars is crushing economic optimism.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Instead of beating around the bush, the Congress ought to act today to stop all the tax hikes, to cut spending, because it would reduce the uncertainty that's affecting employers all across our country" (John Boehner, December 2, 2010)

