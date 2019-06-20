Juanita Jean's: We have even less excuse for believing what the Trump gang is saying about Iran than we did for believing the Iraq WMD lies of 2003.

The Daily Irritant: A look at political humor and conservative stupidity.

Progress Pond: Texas is the key to locking the Republicans out of the Presidency forever.

John Pavlovitz: "Trump derangement syndrome" is just the wingnuts' go-to insult for trying to gaslight decent people.

Bonus link: Her Royal Highness the Cat brings Pride Month to the animal kingdom.

