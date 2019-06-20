Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

Juanita Jean's: We have even less excuse for believing what the Trump gang is saying about Iran than we did for believing the Iraq WMD lies of 2003.

The Daily Irritant: A look at political humor and conservative stupidity.

Progress Pond: Texas is the key to locking the Republicans out of the Presidency forever.

John Pavlovitz: "Trump derangement syndrome" is just the wingnuts' go-to insult for trying to gaslight decent people.

Bonus link: Her Royal Highness the Cat brings Pride Month to the animal kingdom.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.