Ed Brayton: "This whole recent escalation in tensions with Iran just reeks of confusion, if not outright dishonesty."

Mock Paper Scissors: A note of caution on the Biden / segregationist controversy.

Strangely Blogged: Yes, they are concentration camps. This isn't the first time the right wing has tried to gaslight us about atrocities by arguing about words.

Why Evolution Is True: A serious defeat for the First Amendment at the Supreme Court.

