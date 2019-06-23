Ed Brayton: "This whole recent escalation in tensions with Iran just reeks of confusion, if not outright dishonesty."

Mock Paper Scissors: A note of caution on the Biden / segregationist controversy.

Strangely Blogged: Yes, they are concentration camps. This isn't the first time the right wing has tried to gaslight us about atrocities by arguing about words.

Why Evolution Is True: A serious defeat for the First Amendment at the Supreme Court.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!