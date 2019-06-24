Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By blogenfreude

Bad Attitudes - what it is it about Iran?

Diane Ravitch's Blog - Conway says GOP should believe Trump's latest accuser;

Eclectablog - Michigan's emergency manager legacy;

Just Above Sunset - what those two said (WARNING: Sully content);

Stinque - springtime for Hitlers ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and reminds you to start getting ready - July is Lasagna Awareness Month. My bolognese recipe is here. I will be ready.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.