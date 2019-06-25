Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude

emptywheel - Hope knows more about the Flynn/Kislyak mess than we do;

First Draft - watch what they do, not what they say;

Hinterland Gazette - O'Reilly opens pie hole, usual shit tumbles out;

Mock Paper Scissors - about that War Tax ...

The Mahablog - sights on the road to ruin.

