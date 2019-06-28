Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

David E - Alexandria again and forever;

d r i f t g l a s s - Matthew Dowd is a fundamentally ridiculous person;

Mike the Mad Biologist - celebrity journalists are bad;

The Carpentariat - of Democrats, Bernie, and socialism;

The New York Crank - Supreme partisanship and how to give it a bloody nose.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests the Sam the Cooking Guy YouTube channel - this taco restaurant owner has excellent tips and recipes.

