Fox And Friends Proclaims: 'Let's Bring In The Tanks'

Donald's favorite morning propaganda team from Trump State TV was basking in the glory that Trump is using the U.S. military in a nonpartisan event to promote his ego and his reelection campaign.

At the top of every hour, his three horsemen of the Trump-apocalypse flagged the celebration and railed against Trump's critics.

Co-host Ainslie Earhardt said, "Let's bring in the tanks" as a prequel to their attacking all pundits and politicians who are thoroughly sickened by Trump hijacking of our July 4th, independence day holiday.

Brian Kilmeade said, "the military and Pentagon leaders are thrilled to be doing this..."

But reports coming out from non-propaganda entities are saying just the opposite.

The Politico:

"This looks like it’s becoming much more of a Republican Party event — a political event about the president — than a national celebration of the Fourth of July, and it’s unfortunate to have the military smack dab in the middle of that,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. David Barno, who commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan under President George W. Bush. “The president is using the armed forces in a political ploy for his reelection campaign, and I think it’s absolutely obscene,” added retired Army Maj. Gen. William Nash, a veteran of Vietnam, the Gulf War and peacekeeping operations in the Balkans.

Kilmeade said, "His big Fourth is 'Salute to America.' That's what he is going to call it. The Pentagon and great military leaders are thrilled to be doing this and showing to the American people everything we’re paying for.”

The American people do not need to see a military parade on one of our most sacred holidays as a way to look at the military budget you fools.

Griff Jenkins, a supposed non-partisan reporter who terrorizes migrants crossing the border, said, “I have been covering the Fourth of July for a while. I’ve never seen an M1A1 Abrams tank or a Bradley Fighting Vehicle or any planes flying over, so this is going to be quite exciting.”

Earhardt continued, “When you see those tanks rolling into your city, down into D.C., it gets you fired up, it gets you excited because you think about our military and that represents America.."

Americans are sick and tired of the country for being involved in one war or another since we started the conflict in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, and most wish we were at total peace in the world.

She continued, "But you have critics. There are some many critics out there saying --always gonna ruin the sidewalks. It's going to damage our roads, what?"

Massive tanks weighing tons that are deployed on our civilian roads can destroy them.

Kilmeade mockingly said, "that's always been my pet peeve."

Fox news played video clips of critics of those complaining about Trump's egotistic Independence day political rally.

Ainsley said France's Bastille Day heavily influenced Trump to do this and was shocked that there were critics against the idea.

Earhardt then exclaimed, "What would they say if President Obama had done this, had brought in tanks?”

The point is Pres. Obama never tried to hijack the Fourth of July celebration for his own political gains for his eight-year administration and neither has any other president in modern history.

And if present Obama did make this a political event for himself, as other Fox News hosts have already said they would have attacked him vociferously.

The White House is saying it's not a political event, but they are selling tickets to the RNC and refusing them to the DNC.

NBC News reports: