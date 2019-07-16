Good morning, Crooks and Liars! Anyone hear any apologies from our racist prznint for his racist Twitter melt-down? Say what? Prznint Stupid thinks that HE is owed an apology?!

Green Eagle hears an echo.

Juanita Jean's hears crickets.

The Smoking Gun has a long piece up on how Epstein operated. Fair Warning: it's triggering, but it is also important.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music - Miss Celania covers the world's first heavy metal knitting championship!

Happy birthday to Crooks and Liars' own knitter, Frances Langum!

