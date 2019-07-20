We did it! We made it to Saturday! After such a hate-filled week, I thought we should look back to when we Americans dreamed big dreams and made them come true. Fifty years ago today, we landed on the moon. Today, let's celebrate Science and Math and dream again!

HackWhackers tells us about how to experience Apollo 11 in real time. How cool is that!

Stupid Evil Bastard has documentary footage of the lunar landing, including commercials of the era, from CBS' original live feed coverage!

Notes to Ponder looks into the conspiracy theory of the moon landing.

Bonus Track: Did you guys know that there is a tiny art museum on the moon? Open Culture did, and it features work by John Chamberlain, Forrest Myers, David Novros, Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).