Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

"Welcome to the working week," as Elvis Costello once sang. But maybe we should instead quote the Beatles, "Get back!"

Welcome Back To Gotham City goes back to 1969. It's not all moon landings, you know.

Blue in the Bluegrass goes to Kroeger.

Progressive Eruptions wants Comrade Prznint Trump to go back… to Russia.

Bonus Track: Open Culture recalls when Neil Young jammed with Devo.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.