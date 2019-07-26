The Incidental Economist: Studies show those who know least protest the most.

Eclectablog: The “Graham Rule” creates a lot of problems for Republicans; hypocrisy is just one of them.

Seeking Alpha: The economy looks like it will slow down, but not contract, in the second half of 2019.

Stonekettle Station: Donald Trump has the United States in dire straights.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?" (Donald Trump, August 3, 2016)

