By Jon Perr
Brad Delong: What’s up with the Federal Reserve?

Towleroad: The theory of Lyme disease as a bioweapon is a lemon.

SCOTUSblog: Why has the Supreme Court become so eager to grant the Trump administration “emergency relief?”

Mahablog: Schrödinger’s impeachment inquiry.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" (Donald Trump, June 4, 2014)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.


