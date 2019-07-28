Brad Delong: What’s up with the Federal Reserve?

Towleroad: The theory of Lyme disease as a bioweapon is a lemon.

SCOTUSblog: Why has the Supreme Court become so eager to grant the Trump administration “emergency relief?”

Mahablog: Schrödinger’s impeachment inquiry.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" (Donald Trump, June 4, 2014)

