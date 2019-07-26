North Korea Pokes Trump In The Eye, Launching Two Short Range Missiles

How will Donald J. Trump, the so-called President of the United States, get his Nobel Peace Prize now?

Kim Jong-un, bolstered by the ever-doting Donald Trump, launched two short-range missiles...get this...while John Bolton was visiting South Korea.

This is a big middle finger and a "provocation" directed at Donald J. Trump, who has elevated the stature of the North Korean dictator to levels that were deemed unimaginable before by having highly visible and televised meetings with the murderous thug.

Amid many criticisms of these meetings and North Korea walking away from denuclearization talks, Trump's fallback position has been that "NOKO hasn't tested any missiles."

Trump and Kim pass beautiful notes to each other like classmates wooing each other in junior high school.

Surprise! Trump's Twitter feed has surprisingly gone dark on this new development. Trump would rather fight with Fox News over poll numbers than focus on our national security.

According to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the launches were "personally organized" by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "as part of the power demonstration to send a solemn warning to the South Korean military."

Kim Jong Un said he was "gratified" by the performance of the "tactical guided weapon system," which came amid what appears to be another impasse in the nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States.

Your move Donald, but first wipe the spit from your eye.