Fox Nation Host Amps Up 'Invasion' Rhetoric, Even Now

Remind me of this when a "somebody" gets shot and the Fox News repeats their "turn down the temperature" script. Transcript via Media Matters:

TODD STARNES (HOST): The New York Times did a pretty big exposé, and it was a nasty hit job on those of us who work here at the Fox News corner of the world. And they were going off about how the El Paso killer had echoed some of the words that we use here at the Fox News corner of the world. And specifically, it's a word that I've been using for years now about what's happening at our border. And I do believe that we have been invaded. That we have been invaded by a horde, a rampaging horde, of illegal aliens. This has been a slow-moving invasion. And that's -- I believe that's a fair description of what we have suffered here in this country.

Because the nation has suffered. We have spent billions and billions of our tax dollars taking care of the illegals. Many families have suffered. They have suffered loss, they have been victims of crimes committed by the illegal aliens. I'm not saying all of them are violent criminals, but a good many are. And we've reported on those stories here on this program.

But when you go back in time and when you look at what an invasion is, whether it's the Nazis invading France and Western Europe -- whether the Muslims were invading a country back in the early years. It was an invasion. And what exactly is an invasion? Well, when you have one group of people -- it doesn't matter if it's 25 or if it's 25,000 -- but if you have one group of people crossing the border of another country without that country's permission, in my estimation, that in fact is what we would call an invasion. People used to fight wars over stuff like that.