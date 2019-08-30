Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Happy Friday, fellow Crooks and Liars. As we all know, the right doesn't have a sense of humor, but when confronted with their terrible policies, they blameshift us and say we don't have a sense of humor, don't you get the joke? It's all gas lighting.

Lucky Otters Haven: He was “just joking.”

Strangely Blogged: Trump's Immigration Policy is Dangerous, Not a Joke.

I Should Be Laughing shows us how Prznint Stupid is gas lighting the LGBTQ community.

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the pods: Oh, My George Takei has a podcast. Available where'er you get your podcasts.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


