Happy Friday, fellow Crooks and Liars. As we all know, the right doesn't have a sense of humor, but when confronted with their terrible policies, they blameshift us and say we don't have a sense of humor, don't you get the joke? It's all gas lighting.

Lucky Otters Haven: He was “just joking.”

Strangely Blogged: Trump's Immigration Policy is Dangerous, Not a Joke.

I Should Be Laughing shows us how Prznint Stupid is gas lighting the LGBTQ community.

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the pods: Oh, My George Takei has a podcast. Available where'er you get your podcasts.

