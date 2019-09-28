Joy Reid’s Epic Corruption Analysis Poses Question For GOP

“This week, we got an object lesson in corruption,” Reid began. She noted that we already knew Trump has corrupted the presidency of the United States and used his office and even the military to enrich himself, that he’s taken from the working class to give to the rich, that he has made the air and environment dirtier and the country an angrier, crueler and more violent place. He has even corrupted “the very creed of America as the home for the world’s tired and poor and those yearning to breathe free,” she said.

But Trump’s attempts to strong arm the president of Ukraine into doing his political dirty work has exposed how he has drawn Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, William Barr, high-level staffers and even the director of national intelligence into his dark web. And, of course the entire Republican Party.

Donald Trump has a talent for getting corruptible people to behave in corrupt ways, solely to protect him, not the office, not the country, him, and to humiliate themselves in the process.” There's always humiliation. Case in thick, black marker point, the Republican party, which may be the entity he has corrupted most of all. But this time Donald Trump got caught red-handed. He got caught trying to corrupt the just-elected president of Ukraine. He got caught trying to drag President Zelensky into the family, to make him corrupt his own justice department, like Trump has corrupted ours, to recruit him to serve Donald Trump.

Unlike with the Mueller investigation, Trump has actually admitted to colluding with a foreign government and we have proof - from the White House's own written summary of the now-infamous phone call between Trump and Zelensky. “It was not a transcript, but their best spin on the Ukraine conversation,” Reid pointed out.

This will likely result in the House of Representatives impeaching Trump, Reid observed, with the only question remaining "how much humiliation and corruption Donald Trump's party is willing to endure."

Whatever the Republicans do, “Trump’s words to the president of Ukraine – ‘I would like you to do us a favor, though,’ will likely haunt him for the rest of his life,” Reid said.

One can only hope.