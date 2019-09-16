Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

Civil Commotion: When Republicans need talking points, they're quite happy to just make stuff up.

A Tale Unfolds: A South African blogger finds the role of "Christian values" in US politics rather puzzling.

Love, Joy, Feminism: A theologian widely lauded by Evangelicals holds shockingly racist views.

The Rectification of Names: 21st-century socialism should give workers power over the means of production directly, rather than via the state.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!


