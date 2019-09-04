Election Law Blog: North Carolina court blocks Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative districts for 2020.

Blue Mass Group: Just a friendly reminder that the Supreme Court’s Heller ruling did not prevent future regulation of assault weapons.

Calculated Risk: The ISM Manufacturing Index dropped below 50 for the first time in three years.

Juanita Jean’s: Donald Trump is aping George Wallace…again.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Unfortunately, it does look like the '60s now. I've never seen anything like it." (Peggy Wallace Kennedy, George Wallace’s daughter, July 31, 2019)

