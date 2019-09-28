Impeachment Edition!
Yastreblyansky gives us hope.
Continuing changes in evangelicalism: Trumpian cuts in refugee admissions will probably result in the end of many religious/non-profit refugee resettlement groups, sayeth Slacktivist.
More Xianity: "Boys hold down 6th-grade girl and cut off her ‘ugly’ dreadlocks at Christian school where Karen Pence teaches", from DEADstate. Jesus.
Earth-Bound Misfit has a solution for the never-ending "War" on Drugs.
From the tipline, a fan recommends Yellowdog Granny, who offers an olio of memes, editorial 'toons & the like ...
