Towleroad: It’s disappointing to learn that New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is on the same team as Focus on the Family.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Javanka doesn’t want Mike Pence to be Trump’s Veep in 2020.

Angry Bear: The latest residential construction and manufacturing data paint a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

Digby: Iowa GOP Senator Joni Ernst says changes to Social Security should discussed “behind closed doors.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I think it's fine to talk about those things in quiet rooms." (Mitt Romney, on income inequality and the distribution of wealth, January 11, 2012)

