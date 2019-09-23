Nancy Pelosi Sends Another Sternly Worded Letter. Why Should We Listen?

Via Politico, the news that Nancy Pelosi told she would escalate to "a whole new stage of investigation" if the whistleblower complaint isn't handed over to Congress:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delivered a blunt warning to the Trump administration over its refusal so far to share details of an explosive whistleblower complaint, amid intensifying pressure from the vocal pro-impeachment wing of the Democratic Caucus.

Pelosi wrote in a rare weekend letter to lawmakers that President Donald Trump would enter “a grave new chapter of lawlessness” if he succeeded in blocking Congress from learning about his reported conversations pressing Ukranian officials to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the 2020 presidential contest.

That kind of stonewalling, she said, would lead Democrats “into a whole new stage of investigation” — marking her most forceful response yet to reports that Trump sought help from a foreign government to find dirt on a political rival. Still, Pelosi did not address the single biggest question on the mind of her caucus: impeachment.