Too Much Even For Fox News: Jason Chaffetz Calls Trump 'Mr. Transparency'

Former Republican Congressman and Fox News contributor wrote a ridiculous article on the Fox News website claiming that "Trump's transparency is driving the Democrats nuts."



Tuesday's Outnumbered program opened up with his op-ed, but both Melissa Francis and Harris Faulkner were not fans of his idiotic views.

After introducing him and then reading a little bit of his op-ed co-host Melissa Francis immediately questioned his honesty.

Francis said, "But I am wondering—we are just learning that Michael Pompeo was on the call so I wonder how transparent that is."

"Does that fit into the thesis that you have there?” she said.

Chaffetz looked like a deer caught in the headlights and made believe that Trump released information to the Democrats without any provocation or push-back against and his administration.

Jason conveniently forgets Trump refused to be interviewed by Robert Muller under oath and instead submitted written answers to written questions.

Chaffetz said, "He was Mr. Transparency there as well."

Faulkner jumped in, “You don’t think it’s relevant that the Secretary of State was on that call?"

Chaffetz deflected by claiming it was all about the call Trump made with Ukrainian President --- as if what he did wasn't illegal.

Harris came back attacking Trump's judgment on the call and later said, "maybe we need a list of the people that ran the call. I don't know how much transparency we've had so far."

Here's the video where Mike Pompeo lied to ABC and the American people about the call: