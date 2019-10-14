IGM Forum: Economists agree that rising inequality is unhealthy for liberal democracy.

Mahablog: So much losing, Trump and the farmers edition.

ImmigrationProfBlog: Iraqi Christians helped deliver Michigan to Donald Trump. Now many are expressing buyer’s remorse.

Progress Pond: Republicans hysterical over the release of Gitmo detainees are silent now as ISIS prisoners escape in Syria.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The president can stay within his lawful powers and still commit an impeachable offense." (Former Bush Attorney General Michael Mukasey, after President Obama exchanged five Taliban detainees to secure the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, June 8, 2014)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.