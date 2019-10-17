Calculated Risk: Despite other worrying signs of an economic slowdown, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) “Builder Confidence” index hit a 20-month high.

Informed Comment: Why would Trump sanction Turkey after greenlighting its invasion of Syria?

Joe.My.God.: Trump complains that Kurds let ISIS prisoners to make him look bad.

Balloon Juice: President Obama had a three-phase strategy to defeat ISIS. Donald Trump destroyed it in a day.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster. We gave them [ISIS] months of notice. U.S. is looking so dumb. VOTE TRUMP and WIN AGAIN!" (Candidate Donald Trump, October 23, 2016.)

