Bark Bark Woof Woof - spare us the gruesome details;

Crooked Timber - arrogance destroyed the WTO;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - let the World Series of handwringing begin!

Reality Chex - White House knew about Ukraine Clown Posse pretty early on;

The Mahablog - universal health care: we're already paying for it.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggest checking out Abroad in Japan.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!