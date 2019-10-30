alicublog - grew up in DC (and MD), now live in NYC, and both my towns HATE HIM!

Balloon Juice - thick bubble, so BOO LOUDER!

Diane Ravitch's Blog - Trump shills attack new whistleblower;

Hullabaloo - Trump very much wants a name ...

Just Above Sunset - Star Trek,Trump, and al-Baghdadi (no, really).

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and has found the grownup version of the car he fell in love with as a kid. Your mileage may vary.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!