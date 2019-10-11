Misc
Good morning, Crooks and Liars. Today we look at the how and why of the strategic, military decisions Cadet Bone Spurs makes. Shorter: we knew he was a snake before Putin elected him.

Green Eagle says that there is no end to Prznint Stupid's malignancy.

Just Above Sunset goes long on Trump shoe-selling the Kurds.

Zandar Versus The Stupid looks at the impeachment polling and then reminds us: the hearings have hardly even begun.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard mashes up Edgar Allan Poe and Lou Reed. It works.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


