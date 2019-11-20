Well, Week 2/Day 1 of the Impeachment hearings is behind us, and well, it didn't go as planned for the rudderless Republicans! Shocking I know, that the gang that cannot shoot straight ended up having their own witnesses testify that Biden is a good man of unimpeachable character.

PolitiFact fact checked the lies, smears, and innuendo of the Republicans on Tuesday.

DarwinFish 2 debunks the GOP talking points.

First Draft goes right to the heart of the immigration debate.

Bonus Track: The MIT Technology Review tells us how memes become weaponized.

