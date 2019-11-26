Joe.My.God.: Looks like Donald Trump got caught with his Pecker out.

Blue Mass Group: Looks like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is regurgitating Russian intel myths about Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election.

Balloon Juice: Looks like Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants to use her gift for fiction in elected office.

Blue NC: Looks like Trump is promising another magic tax cut just in time for the 2020 elections.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and the machine shops of America. The plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe fitters. The people that like me best." (President Donald Trump, on the GOP’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017,” November 29, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.