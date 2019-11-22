RNC Forks Out Nearly $100,000 To Buy Trump Jr's Book

So, the RNC is buying up nearly $100,000 of Donald Trump Jr's book, to hand out to donors. A not uncommon practice by either party, albeit for real politicians not family members. What's unusual though is that when asked about this by New York Times reporter Nick Confessore they lied about it, naturally. But I suppose that's par for the course with today's Republican Party.

Source: Buzzfeed

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, Triggered, hit the top of the New York Times’ bestsellers list this month with the help of nearly $100,000 in purchases from the Republican National Committee. Federal Election Commission records list a $94,800 payment — identified as “donor mementos” — to BooksAMillion.com on Oct. 29. That same day, the president’s son signed an RNC fundraising email promising signed copies of the book to those who contribute at least $50 to the party. “This limited-time opportunity ends SOON,” Trump Jr. wrote, “so be sure to claim your signed copy of my new book NOW.” The FEC filing was first noticed by a New York Times reporter. RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce confirmed the expense in an email to BuzzFeed News.

As for the book sales, the New York Times had to include the dagger symbol (†) (skull and crossbones might have been apter 🕱) to indicate "bulk sales".

When Triggered appeared on the Times' bestsellers list, it was accompanied by a dagger symbol, indicating bulk purchases instead of organic sales. A Trump campaign official told BuzzFeed News in early November that the campaign had “no plans” for book purchases. If the RNC "just wanted books to resell, they could have gotten them for less money, direct from the publisher," a New York literary agent told BuzzFeed News. "They spent more, of donors' money, to buy them from BooksAMillion, clearly in an effort to look like 'real' sales."

New FEC disclosures show a single large RNC payment of $94,800 to Books-a-Million in October, a few days before "Triggered" was released. An RNC spokesman confirmed that the expenditure was connected to their promotion of Don Trump Jr.'s book. pic.twitter.com/vsmmsgrYCp

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 21, 2019

An RNC spokesman previously told us "We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand."

I asked today how that squares with buying almost a hundred grand worth of books on a single day.

Answer: "We stand by our statement." — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 21, 2019