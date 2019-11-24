Watch Lindsey Graham Run When A Marine Veteran Asks Him About Staying True To His Oath Of Office

As many have already said, Donald Trump may be the most corrupt public official we have seen in our lifetimes. The current impeachment hearings have made it very clear that he attempted to put pressure on a foreign power by withholding already earmarked aid in exchange for dirt on a political opponent. To do this, he employed a legion of shady corrupt former officials and foreign actors. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been doing all that he can to defend Trump’s actions, shuffling through defenses of the current White House corruption, from saying that there was nothing corrupt in the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to arguing that Trump and friends are too stupid to be corrupt. It’s been difficult for Graham, since there are so many public statements, on video and elsewhere, of his original opinions on impeachment, and none of them match up with his current views.

A video has surfaced purporting to show a military veteran from Louisiana trying to speak with Graham in front of Graham’s office. The man is calm and soft-spoken, and even compliments Graham.

VETERAN: I see how you are berated in the press and I honestly believe that you believe in our democracy as I do. GRAHAM: I do.

But things change for Graham when he realizes that this Marine’s concept of believing in democracy means upholding the oath to defend the U.S. Constitution that both he and Lindsey swore.

VETERAN: I came to D.C. because I’m a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath. The oath you took and I did, to defend the Constitution. You took an oath. GRAHAM: Yeah, I did. I don’t agree with you. And I gotta go.

Graham beelines for the door to his office, never once looking the man in the face.

VETERAN: Is that it? GRAHAM: Yep. That’s it.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: coward, corrupt politician, and worthless to the American people.

