Sen. Lindsey Graham Salivates At Fantasy Of Putting Pres. Obama Under Oath

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity Wednesday night he wants to put Barack Obama under oath over a Fox News conspiracy theory.

When will DHS put Sen. Graham and Sean Hannity on their domestic terror list?

Hannity has been instrumental in getting Trump's AG lackey William Barr to investigate all those that rightfully investigated the Trump campaign and its massive connections to Russia, as well as Trump's constant actions to obstruct justice during the investigations.

Graham said, "The bottom line is who briefed President Obama if anybody about the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign?"

It a bleeping counterintelligence investigation and the FBI isn't supposed to tell the subject of the investigation they are being investigated, you fatuous twat.

Hannity jumped in and asked, "If any counterintelligence investigation has to have a president behind -- does that mean that Barack Obama the president at the time should be asked what he knew and when he knew it?"

Sen. Graham replied, "I can't imagine an investigation of the Republican nominee for president — a counterintelligence investigation of his campaign — was not approved at the highest level."

"Do you think he needs to be asked those questions, sir -- under oath?" Hannity asked.

“Absolutely,” said Graham.

Graham then told Sean he wants CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to testify.

He continued, "Yes, I’d like to know what President Obama thought about the investigation.”

Chasing windmills.

It's very interesting that Graham and every other Republican supporting Trump told him not to be directly interviewed by Robert Mueller's team under oath.

And the fact that Robert Mueller didn't interview Trump aided Trump's attacks on the entire Russian investigations.

The Mueller Report thoroughly condemns Trump and his campaign repeatedly.

And yet, a fictitious conspiracy theory created by Trump's loyal Fox News hosts is enough evidence they need to demand President Barack Obama be put under oath and subjected to Graham's questioning?

It's absurd, dangerous and moronic, but this is the age of Trump.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Sen. Graham now join the ranks of Greg Jarrett, Sarah Carter, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Lou Dobbs, Alex Jones, Seb Gorka and every other paid shill for Trump: frauds and conspiracy theorists all.