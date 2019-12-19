Blue-Checked Twitter MAGAts Spread Vicious Lie About Rep. Jim Clyburn

MAGAts are truly precious snowflakes, aren't they?

Today they have incited the worst kind of hate and violent rhetoric against the Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, Rep. Jim Clyburn (SC-D) by intentionally lying about what he said in an interview with John Berman on CNN.

In talking about the House sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for Trial, Rep. Clyburn followed Speaker Pelosi's lead, and iterated it would be foolish to send them while Mitch McConnell is openly pledging to sidestep the rule of law and hold a blatantly partisan, propagandized, sham trial. One with no witnesses, no evidence, and no good faith is not a trial at all.

Here is the transcript of their exchange, which begins around the 2-minute mark of the video in the tweet from CNN with the clip which follows.

BERMAN: How long are you willing to wait? REP. CLYBURN: As long as it takes. Even if he doesn't come around to committing to a fair trial, keep those articles here. So keep it as long as it takes. If you know, and he's told you what he's going to do, it's almost like, "Let's give him a fair trial and hang him." I mean, it's the reverse of that.

.@johnberman: “Are you suggesting it's possible you will never transmit the articles of impeachment [to the Senate]?”



Rep. Clyburn: “If it were me, yes, that's what I'm saying.” https://t.co/fpW0Jcup3o pic.twitter.com/VcU8vFh2f9 — New Day (@NewDay) December 19, 2019

Okay? Are we all clear?

Well, not if you're a RIGHT WING NUT JOB. THEN, you take your cynical, lying @ss to your twitter account and begin to tweet propaganda and slanderous accusations that a sitting member of the House of Representatives has threatened to execute the president.

The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump:



"Hang him!"



This hatred and anger is out of control! pic.twitter.com/NPFTdbhgTH — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019

CNN sees nothing wrong with calling for President Trump to be lynched.



Imagine how they'd react if Trump called for Clyburn to be lynched.https://t.co/wlJ8W5xVcq

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019

Majority Whip Clyburn just said “let’s give the President a trial, then hang him”



A leading Democrat lawmaker just called for the public execution of our President



And the media says Trump is dividing America?



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2019

🤯TDS! The Democrats hate is outrageous!

Rep. James Clyburn, (D) Majority Whip demands @POTUS @realDonaldTrump be hanged. https://t.co/bilvuYaIt3 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) December 19, 2019

And, if you think what a bunch of blue-checks tweet doesn't matter, see how quickly it spreads.

Didn’t hear your smack down of Clyburn after he said on CNN that Trump should be hanged! Done with your BS! — John Hartman (@JohnHar13687242) December 19, 2019

CLYBURN said to impeach President Trump and then “hang him” — jane (@jane47216992) December 19, 2019

#3 Dem Clyburn just said, "try him" and "hang him". WOW! — Marc Lawson (@166Factor) December 19, 2019

Those are the mild ones. We won't print the more foul tweets directed at Rep. Clyburn here.

Lots of people on Twitter came to his defense, though, and the MAGAts are being rightly called out for their lies. There is one I can completely get behind: