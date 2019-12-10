CNN's Brooke Baldwin Rips Fox News Over Brazen Gaslighting

Brooke Baldwin and her guests ripped Fox News for pretending the IG report on the origins of the Russia investigation proved Trump and his cronies at Fox RIGHT. Bootlickers like Hannity, Ingraham, and Carlson have all been bleating that the report concludes there WAS spying on the Trump campaign, and there WAS a witchhunthoaxdeepstate thing going on. Well, okay, but not if you actually READ the report.
Baldwin discussed this with former Republican Congressman Charllie Dent, and author Amanda Carpenter, who wrote Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies To Us. Kinda perfect choice, no? You have nearly the entirety of Fox News, America's Attorney General Bill Barr, and the president gaslighting the nation on the regular, and it is anybody's guess if we'll ever recover from the damage. Carpenter explained what was so dangerous.
Except there wasn't. There were three people surveilled in the campaign, and it turns out there was good reason for it. That is not spying. FISA warrants were properly obtained for that surveillance. Yet, Fox News, Trump, and Barr are ALL still using the word "spying" and "hoax" when referring to FBI activity. This doesn't mean mistakes weren't made, but as Carpenter pointed out, honest organizations admit when mistakes are made. DISHONEST organizations manipulate that honesty for their own purposes.
Baldwin asked what it says about the state of things when Jim Comey's own mother-in-law is slurping up Fox News and worried he'll go to jail?
BALDWIN: It gets muddy.
DENT: It's very muddy. And that's a problem. Believe me, I used to get those conversations from my mother-in-law too. She'd see things, be concerned. Call me. I'd have to calm her down, it's all gonna be okay, because they believe in what they're hearing.
Dent weighed in on the danger of Bill Barr, as well. Baldwin asked him what he thought about the fact that the guy in charge of the DOJ saying he disagreed with his own report. Dent put it in perspective.
Well, I think we all know what happens to people who defend their organizations and themselves to the president, don't we? We know the fate of those who stand up to this administration, right? I hope Christopher Wray is polishing up his resumé.